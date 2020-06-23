All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Town 'n' Country, FL
9109 Sandcroft Court
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

9109 Sandcroft Court

9109 Sandcroft Court · No Longer Available
Location

9109 Sandcroft Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Timberlane Woodlake

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,417 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE5020946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 Sandcroft Court have any available units?
9109 Sandcroft Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9109 Sandcroft Court have?
Some of 9109 Sandcroft Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 Sandcroft Court currently offering any rent specials?
9109 Sandcroft Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 Sandcroft Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9109 Sandcroft Court is pet friendly.
Does 9109 Sandcroft Court offer parking?
No, 9109 Sandcroft Court does not offer parking.
Does 9109 Sandcroft Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9109 Sandcroft Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 Sandcroft Court have a pool?
Yes, 9109 Sandcroft Court has a pool.
Does 9109 Sandcroft Court have accessible units?
No, 9109 Sandcroft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 Sandcroft Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9109 Sandcroft Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9109 Sandcroft Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9109 Sandcroft Court has units with air conditioning.
