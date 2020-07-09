All apartments in Town 'n' Country
9103 Post Oak Court

Location

9103 Post Oak Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Timberlane Woodlake

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,079 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5481837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9103 Post Oak Court have any available units?
9103 Post Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9103 Post Oak Court have?
Some of 9103 Post Oak Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9103 Post Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
9103 Post Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9103 Post Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 9103 Post Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 9103 Post Oak Court offer parking?
No, 9103 Post Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 9103 Post Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9103 Post Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9103 Post Oak Court have a pool?
Yes, 9103 Post Oak Court has a pool.
Does 9103 Post Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 9103 Post Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9103 Post Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9103 Post Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9103 Post Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9103 Post Oak Court has units with air conditioning.

