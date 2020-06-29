Rent Calculator
8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE
8815 Bay Pointe Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8815 Bay Pointe Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Pointe Waterfront
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful remodled Condo with Breathtaking view of water.
Vacant and on Supra Key
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Town 'n' Country, FL
.
What amenities does 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country
.
Does 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8815 BAY POINTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
