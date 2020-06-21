All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 8708 COVE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
8708 COVE COURT
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

8708 COVE COURT

8708 Cove Court · (727) 480-5028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8708 Cove Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Spinnaker Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Lawn, Basic Cable TV, Water & Trash included. 2/2.5 Condo Ready Now.
Upscale stainless steel kitchen appliances, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Gleaming wood stairway and 2nd floor plus ceramic tile downstairs. Oversized, screened lanai plus a screened balcony off the master bedroom. 2 Bathrooms upstairs, Half bath downstairs.
One car, assigned covered parking. Community pool and tennis. Located near the Veteran's Express, airport, Causeway and I-275.
Move in Fees:
$50 application per adult
$125 Admin Fee
$ Hoa Application
$1725 1st months rent
$1725 Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8708 COVE COURT have any available units?
8708 COVE COURT has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8708 COVE COURT have?
Some of 8708 COVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8708 COVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8708 COVE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8708 COVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8708 COVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8708 COVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8708 COVE COURT does offer parking.
Does 8708 COVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8708 COVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8708 COVE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8708 COVE COURT has a pool.
Does 8708 COVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8708 COVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8708 COVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8708 COVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8708 COVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8708 COVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8708 COVE COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity