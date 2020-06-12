Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:05 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE
8609 Boysenberry Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8609 Boysenberry Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Countryway
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4/2 Countryway pool home with water views! Location is convenient to the airport, malls and other shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have any available units?
8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Town 'n' Country, FL
.
What amenities does 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country
.
Does 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8609 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Similar Pages
Town 'n' Country 1 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with Pool
Town 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town N County Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg