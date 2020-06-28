Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 8511 Manassas Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
8511 Manassas Rd
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8511 Manassas Rd
8511 Manassas Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8511 Manassas Rd, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 2 story home located on a conservation area in Charleston Corner. Close to community pool, tennis courts, and spa. Must see! Shopping is a short distance away and pet friendly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8511 Manassas Rd have any available units?
8511 Manassas Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Town 'n' Country, FL
.
What amenities does 8511 Manassas Rd have?
Some of 8511 Manassas Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8511 Manassas Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8511 Manassas Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 Manassas Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8511 Manassas Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8511 Manassas Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8511 Manassas Rd offers parking.
Does 8511 Manassas Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8511 Manassas Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 Manassas Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8511 Manassas Rd has a pool.
Does 8511 Manassas Rd have accessible units?
No, 8511 Manassas Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 Manassas Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8511 Manassas Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8511 Manassas Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8511 Manassas Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Similar Pages
Town 'n' Country 1 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with Pool
Town 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town N County Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg