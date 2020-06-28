All apartments in Town 'n' Country
8511 Manassas Rd
8511 Manassas Rd

8511 Manassas Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8511 Manassas Rd, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 2 story home located on a conservation area in Charleston Corner. Close to community pool, tennis courts, and spa. Must see! Shopping is a short distance away and pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8511 Manassas Rd have any available units?
8511 Manassas Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8511 Manassas Rd have?
Some of 8511 Manassas Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8511 Manassas Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8511 Manassas Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 Manassas Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8511 Manassas Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8511 Manassas Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8511 Manassas Rd offers parking.
Does 8511 Manassas Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8511 Manassas Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 Manassas Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8511 Manassas Rd has a pool.
Does 8511 Manassas Rd have accessible units?
No, 8511 Manassas Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 Manassas Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8511 Manassas Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8511 Manassas Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8511 Manassas Rd has units with air conditioning.
