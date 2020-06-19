All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 8419 Stillbrook Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
8419 Stillbrook Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

8419 Stillbrook Avenue

8419 Stillbrook Avenue · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8419 Stillbrook Avenue, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Crest Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8419 Stillbrook Avenue Tampa FL · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,233 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5826356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 Stillbrook Avenue have any available units?
8419 Stillbrook Avenue has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8419 Stillbrook Avenue have?
Some of 8419 Stillbrook Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8419 Stillbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8419 Stillbrook Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 Stillbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8419 Stillbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8419 Stillbrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 8419 Stillbrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8419 Stillbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8419 Stillbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 Stillbrook Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8419 Stillbrook Avenue has a pool.
Does 8419 Stillbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8419 Stillbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 Stillbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8419 Stillbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8419 Stillbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8419 Stillbrook Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8419 Stillbrook Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity