8301 Carmel Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. For even more appeal, the fenced back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.