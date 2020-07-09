All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8301 Carmel Place

8301 Carmel Place · No Longer Available
Location

8301 Carmel Place, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. For even more appeal, the fenced back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Carmel Place have any available units?
8301 Carmel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 8301 Carmel Place currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Carmel Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Carmel Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 Carmel Place is pet friendly.
Does 8301 Carmel Place offer parking?
No, 8301 Carmel Place does not offer parking.
Does 8301 Carmel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 Carmel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Carmel Place have a pool?
No, 8301 Carmel Place does not have a pool.
Does 8301 Carmel Place have accessible units?
No, 8301 Carmel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Carmel Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 Carmel Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 Carmel Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 Carmel Place does not have units with air conditioning.

