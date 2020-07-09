All apartments in Town 'n' Country
7604 Pinery Way Apt A

7604 Pinery Way · No Longer Available
Location

7604 Pinery Way, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Nice 1 bed 1 bath in Town & Country. Ceramic tile throughout the entire unit, washer and dryer hook ups, located on the ground floor. Condo w/ pool, gym and tennis courses. Laundry facility inside the condominium. Call now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 Pinery Way Apt A have any available units?
7604 Pinery Way Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7604 Pinery Way Apt A have?
Some of 7604 Pinery Way Apt A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 Pinery Way Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Pinery Way Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Pinery Way Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 7604 Pinery Way Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 7604 Pinery Way Apt A offer parking?
No, 7604 Pinery Way Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 7604 Pinery Way Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7604 Pinery Way Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Pinery Way Apt A have a pool?
Yes, 7604 Pinery Way Apt A has a pool.
Does 7604 Pinery Way Apt A have accessible units?
No, 7604 Pinery Way Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Pinery Way Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7604 Pinery Way Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 7604 Pinery Way Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7604 Pinery Way Apt A has units with air conditioning.

