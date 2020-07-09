Nice 1 bed 1 bath in Town & Country. Ceramic tile throughout the entire unit, washer and dryer hook ups, located on the ground floor. Condo w/ pool, gym and tennis courses. Laundry facility inside the condominium. Call now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7604 Pinery Way Apt A have any available units?
7604 Pinery Way Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7604 Pinery Way Apt A have?
Some of 7604 Pinery Way Apt A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 Pinery Way Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Pinery Way Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.