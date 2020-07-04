All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7602 Pinery Way Apt K.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7602 Pinery Way Apt K
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:45 AM

7602 Pinery Way Apt K

7602 Pinery Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7602 Pinery Way, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Third floor condo apartment, 2 bed 2 bath ready for immediate rent. Washer and dryer hook ups. Condo also feature gym, pool, tennis courses & laundry room. Call now. 813 7354969

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7602 Pinery Way Apt K have any available units?
7602 Pinery Way Apt K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7602 Pinery Way Apt K have?
Some of 7602 Pinery Way Apt K's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7602 Pinery Way Apt K currently offering any rent specials?
7602 Pinery Way Apt K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7602 Pinery Way Apt K pet-friendly?
Yes, 7602 Pinery Way Apt K is pet friendly.
Does 7602 Pinery Way Apt K offer parking?
No, 7602 Pinery Way Apt K does not offer parking.
Does 7602 Pinery Way Apt K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7602 Pinery Way Apt K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7602 Pinery Way Apt K have a pool?
Yes, 7602 Pinery Way Apt K has a pool.
Does 7602 Pinery Way Apt K have accessible units?
No, 7602 Pinery Way Apt K does not have accessible units.
Does 7602 Pinery Way Apt K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7602 Pinery Way Apt K has units with dishwashers.
Does 7602 Pinery Way Apt K have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7602 Pinery Way Apt K has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg