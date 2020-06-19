7507 Rustic Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 story pool home in the much desired Twelve Oaks Community. This home offers more than 2,400 sq feet of very comfortable living space. As you walk up to this home will find a large courtyard with large double front doors. You will fall in love with the well-appointed kitchen with updated granite counter tops, stunning cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen opens up to the large family room that overlooks the beautiful pool area. The large living/dining room combo has French doors that lead you to the large courtyard in the front and the covered patio in the rear to the pool area. You will also find a large master suite on the 1st floor with an updated master bathroom with newer cabinetry, granite countertops and shower with glass enclosure. On the 2nd floor, you will find a loft area that makes a great place for family and friends to hang out or it could also make a great home office. You will also find 3 more bedrooms with two of the bedrooms have a jack and jill style bathroom they share. This home has undergone many updates in the past several years. From the updated kitchen, Bathrooms, flooring, exterior and interior painting, plumbing throughout the house, water softener system and roof replacement in 2012. This area is very convenient to great restaurants, shopping, highways, airports, beaches and much more. Schedule your private showing today.



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.