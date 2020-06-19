All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7507 Rustic Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7507 Rustic Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

7507 Rustic Drive

7507 Rustic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7507 Rustic Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Twelve Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 story pool home in the much desired Twelve Oaks Community. This home offers more than 2,400 sq feet of very comfortable living space. As you walk up to this home will find a large courtyard with large double front doors. You will fall in love with the well-appointed kitchen with updated granite counter tops, stunning cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen opens up to the large family room that overlooks the beautiful pool area. The large living/dining room combo has French doors that lead you to the large courtyard in the front and the covered patio in the rear to the pool area. You will also find a large master suite on the 1st floor with an updated master bathroom with newer cabinetry, granite countertops and shower with glass enclosure. On the 2nd floor, you will find a loft area that makes a great place for family and friends to hang out or it could also make a great home office. You will also find 3 more bedrooms with two of the bedrooms have a jack and jill style bathroom they share. This home has undergone many updates in the past several years. From the updated kitchen, Bathrooms, flooring, exterior and interior painting, plumbing throughout the house, water softener system and roof replacement in 2012. This area is very convenient to great restaurants, shopping, highways, airports, beaches and much more. Schedule your private showing today.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 Rustic Drive have any available units?
7507 Rustic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7507 Rustic Drive have?
Some of 7507 Rustic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 Rustic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7507 Rustic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 Rustic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7507 Rustic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7507 Rustic Drive offer parking?
No, 7507 Rustic Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7507 Rustic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 Rustic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 Rustic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7507 Rustic Drive has a pool.
Does 7507 Rustic Drive have accessible units?
No, 7507 Rustic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 Rustic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 Rustic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7507 Rustic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7507 Rustic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg