7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse playground pool

This is a beautiful condo with Total renovated condo two bedrooms one-and-a-half bath new vanities new toilet new electrical panel new energy-efficient tank-less water heater Furniture is included new porcelain floors brand new carpeting brand new light fixtures brand new quartz counter-tops. There's also a lovely balcony off the living room with a beautiful view of the community pool! Community amenities include a pool, community center, playground and much more! We are accepting section 8 program.