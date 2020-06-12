All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE

7507 Palmera Pointe Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Town N County Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7507 Palmera Pointe Cir, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
playground
pool
This is a beautiful condo with Total renovated condo two bedrooms one-and-a-half bath new vanities new toilet new electrical panel new energy-efficient tank-less water heater Furniture is included new porcelain floors brand new carpeting brand new light fixtures brand new quartz counter-tops. There's also a lovely balcony off the living room with a beautiful view of the community pool! Community amenities include a pool, community center, playground and much more! We are accepting section 8 program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE have any available units?
7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE have?
Some of 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7507 PALMERA POINTE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg