All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7507 Dolnita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7507 Dolnita
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

7507 Dolnita

7507 Dolonita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Town N County Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7507 Dolonita Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well maintained condo in central town and country -

(RLNE5362356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 Dolnita have any available units?
7507 Dolnita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 7507 Dolnita currently offering any rent specials?
7507 Dolnita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 Dolnita pet-friendly?
No, 7507 Dolnita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 7507 Dolnita offer parking?
No, 7507 Dolnita does not offer parking.
Does 7507 Dolnita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 Dolnita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 Dolnita have a pool?
No, 7507 Dolnita does not have a pool.
Does 7507 Dolnita have accessible units?
No, 7507 Dolnita does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 Dolnita have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 Dolnita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7507 Dolnita have units with air conditioning?
No, 7507 Dolnita does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg