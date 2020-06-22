All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6804 Middlewood Ct

6804 Middlewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

6804 Middlewood Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Deerfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4555828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Middlewood Ct have any available units?
6804 Middlewood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 6804 Middlewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Middlewood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Middlewood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6804 Middlewood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6804 Middlewood Ct offer parking?
No, 6804 Middlewood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6804 Middlewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Middlewood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Middlewood Ct have a pool?
No, 6804 Middlewood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6804 Middlewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 6804 Middlewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Middlewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6804 Middlewood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6804 Middlewood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6804 Middlewood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
