Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard

6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard · (844) 874-2669
Location

6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Twelve Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6720 Twelve Oaks Blvd Tampa FL · Avail. now

$2,299

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,244 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Le

(RLNE5894456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard have any available units?
6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard have?
Some of 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
