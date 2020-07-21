Rent Calculator
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
6704 Camden Bay Dr
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:22 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6704 Camden Bay Dr
6704 Camden Bay Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
6704 Camden Bay Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment on the Oldsmar line of Tampa close to Beaches, Airport, Shopping and School Bus Stop is in Complex . Has Boat Launch and Boat and RV storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6704 Camden Bay Dr have any available units?
6704 Camden Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Town 'n' Country, FL
.
What amenities does 6704 Camden Bay Dr have?
Some of 6704 Camden Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6704 Camden Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6704 Camden Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 Camden Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6704 Camden Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6704 Camden Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6704 Camden Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 6704 Camden Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6704 Camden Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 Camden Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 6704 Camden Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6704 Camden Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 6704 Camden Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 Camden Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6704 Camden Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6704 Camden Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6704 Camden Bay Dr has units with air conditioning.
