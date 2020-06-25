Rent Calculator
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
6618 Long Bay Ln
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6618 Long Bay Ln
6618 Long Bay Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6618 Long Bay Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
West Bay
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage home in the lovely Community of West Bay. Located conveniently to Expressways, airport, shopping centers, many restaurants, dog park, play ground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6618 Long Bay Ln have any available units?
6618 Long Bay Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Town 'n' Country, FL
.
What amenities does 6618 Long Bay Ln have?
Some of 6618 Long Bay Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6618 Long Bay Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6618 Long Bay Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 Long Bay Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6618 Long Bay Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6618 Long Bay Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6618 Long Bay Ln offers parking.
Does 6618 Long Bay Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6618 Long Bay Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 Long Bay Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6618 Long Bay Ln has a pool.
Does 6618 Long Bay Ln have accessible units?
No, 6618 Long Bay Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 Long Bay Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6618 Long Bay Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6618 Long Bay Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6618 Long Bay Ln has units with air conditioning.
