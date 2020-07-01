All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated February 6 2020 at 1:38 PM

6167 Oak Cluster Circle

6167 Oak Cluster Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6167 Oak Cluster Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Town Home with Attached Garage!!! - - 1/2 Off 1st Month Special!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,230, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,230, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6167 Oak Cluster Circle have any available units?
6167 Oak Cluster Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 6167 Oak Cluster Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6167 Oak Cluster Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6167 Oak Cluster Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6167 Oak Cluster Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6167 Oak Cluster Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6167 Oak Cluster Circle offers parking.
Does 6167 Oak Cluster Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6167 Oak Cluster Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6167 Oak Cluster Circle have a pool?
No, 6167 Oak Cluster Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6167 Oak Cluster Circle have accessible units?
No, 6167 Oak Cluster Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6167 Oak Cluster Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6167 Oak Cluster Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6167 Oak Cluster Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6167 Oak Cluster Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

