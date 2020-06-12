All apartments in Town 'n' Country
6013 W LARMON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6013 W LARMON STREET

6013 Larmon Street · No Longer Available
Location

6013 Larmon Street, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled home. Fenced back yard. Easy access to Tampa International Airport, shopping centers, USF, Hospitals and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

