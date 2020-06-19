5950 Bryce Ln

Amenities

Completely remodeled and beautifully updated, one bedroom apartment, available for immediate occupancy. Including stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, fresh paint, ceiling fans and wood flooring throughout. Quiet community, tucked away, and surrounded by tall pine trees and mature landscaping, but also conveniently located near shops, restaurants, and just minutes away from the Tampa International Airport, and the Veteran\'s expressway for easy commuting. Schedule your tour today.



*Pets Allowed

Ac Wall Unit

Appliance Disposal

Flooring Laminate