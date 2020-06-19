All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated November 21 2019

5578 Baywater Drive

5578 Baywater Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5578 Baywater Dr, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Water side living. 3/2 -. Apply Today! - Spacious condo with open floor plan, tons of room for dining and living areas. Bonus room may be used for an office or 3rd bedroom. Master bedroom has HUGE walk-in closet with built-in shelves. Laundry room w/ Washer & Dryer

Great Location. Assigned Parking.

To schedule a self showing click or copy and paste the following link:

https://showmojo.com/l/9042b9f0a7

$500 RENTAL CREDIT FOR SIGNED LEASE BY NOVEMBER 27,2019

If you have questions email Christy@rentworkspm.com or call 813-693-2479. Office Hours are Monday -Friday 9am-5pm

2 Pet Maximum -up to 40lbs ----no restricted breeds.

Separate HOA and Pet Applications/fees apply

(RLNE5112712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5578 Baywater Drive have any available units?
5578 Baywater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 5578 Baywater Drive have?
Some of 5578 Baywater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5578 Baywater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5578 Baywater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5578 Baywater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5578 Baywater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5578 Baywater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5578 Baywater Drive offers parking.
Does 5578 Baywater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5578 Baywater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5578 Baywater Drive have a pool?
No, 5578 Baywater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5578 Baywater Drive have accessible units?
No, 5578 Baywater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5578 Baywater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5578 Baywater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5578 Baywater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5578 Baywater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
