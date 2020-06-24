Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4802 BESSIE ROAD
4802 Bessie Road
·
No Longer Available
4802 Bessie Road, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Amenities
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Furnished rental! 1 bedroom/1 bath. Kitchen, dining room and family room areas. Utilities included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4802 BESSIE ROAD have any available units?
4802 BESSIE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Town 'n' Country, FL
.
What amenities does 4802 BESSIE ROAD have?
Some of 4802 BESSIE ROAD's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4802 BESSIE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4802 BESSIE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 BESSIE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4802 BESSIE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country
.
Does 4802 BESSIE ROAD offer parking?
No, 4802 BESSIE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4802 BESSIE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4802 BESSIE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 BESSIE ROAD have a pool?
No, 4802 BESSIE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4802 BESSIE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4802 BESSIE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 BESSIE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4802 BESSIE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4802 BESSIE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4802 BESSIE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
