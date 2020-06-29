All apartments in Town 'n' Country
4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE

4717 Pebblepointe Place · No Longer Available
Location

4717 Pebblepointe Place, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse in Tampa. Townhome that lives like a house, with a HUGE fenced-in yard, private screened lanai, and private parking. Host a backyard BBQ with all of your friends, cultivate a large vegetable or flower garden, or play fetch with your dog? This freshly painted and spacious 1,248 sq ft home has three bedrooms, all with new ceiling fans on vaulted ceilings. Two full baths are located upstairs, including an updated en suite in the master, and a convenient updated half bath is also located downstairs. The first floor and all baths have easy-to-clean tile, while the second floor has brand new, soft carpet. New/newer stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Your new home is set up with a new Nest thermostat, with optional monitoring/access on your phone. The house also includes a top-of-the-line digital front door lock so you never have to worry about forgetting your keys or locking yourself out. Brand new EnergyStar rated roof, plus new water heater, blinds, LED lighting, and curtain rods round out this home. Private rear parking fits up to 2 vehicles, plus there is additional street parking for guests on a FCFS basis. DOGS ALLOWED. Located right off the Veterans Expressway and near Hillsborough Ave, this no-toll-needed location is extremely convenient to TPA, Hillsborough Ave, downtown Tampa, shopping, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and so much more! From this house, you can jump right onto the highway for a quick commute into downtown Tampa, or onto 275! .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE have any available units?
4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE have?
Some of 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE offers parking.
Does 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE have a pool?
No, 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
