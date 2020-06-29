4717 PEBBLEPOINTE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse in Tampa. Townhome that lives like a house, with a HUGE fenced-in yard, private screened lanai, and private parking. Host a backyard BBQ with all of your friends, cultivate a large vegetable or flower garden, or play fetch with your dog? This freshly painted and spacious 1,248 sq ft home has three bedrooms, all with new ceiling fans on vaulted ceilings. Two full baths are located upstairs, including an updated en suite in the master, and a convenient updated half bath is also located downstairs. The first floor and all baths have easy-to-clean tile, while the second floor has brand new, soft carpet. New/newer stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Your new home is set up with a new Nest thermostat, with optional monitoring/access on your phone. The house also includes a top-of-the-line digital front door lock so you never have to worry about forgetting your keys or locking yourself out. Brand new EnergyStar rated roof, plus new water heater, blinds, LED lighting, and curtain rods round out this home. Private rear parking fits up to 2 vehicles, plus there is additional street parking for guests on a FCFS basis. DOGS ALLOWED. Located right off the Veterans Expressway and near Hillsborough Ave, this no-toll-needed location is extremely convenient to TPA, Hillsborough Ave, downtown Tampa, shopping, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and so much more! From this house, you can jump right onto the highway for a quick commute into downtown Tampa, or onto 275! .