Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

4709 Bessie Rd.

4709 Bessie Road · No Longer Available
Location

4709 Bessie Road, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home - Nice - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this 3 bedroom home featuring tile wood-like flooring throughout (no carpet), an updated kitchen & baths with granite countertops, warm paint colors, a 1 car attached garage and a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the play button which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=b6cgrD4wWA6

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Kelly Rd, east on Swindon Rd, left on Bessie Rd.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE4810813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Bessie Rd. have any available units?
4709 Bessie Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4709 Bessie Rd. have?
Some of 4709 Bessie Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Bessie Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Bessie Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Bessie Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4709 Bessie Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4709 Bessie Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Bessie Rd. offers parking.
Does 4709 Bessie Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Bessie Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Bessie Rd. have a pool?
No, 4709 Bessie Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Bessie Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4709 Bessie Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Bessie Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4709 Bessie Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4709 Bessie Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4709 Bessie Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
