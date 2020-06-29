All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 AM

4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE

4708 Stonepointe Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4708 Stonepointe Place, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Amenities

fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
House for rent in a very good location close to Veterans Hwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE have any available units?
4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE offer parking?
No, 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE have a pool?
No, 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4708 STONEPOINTE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg