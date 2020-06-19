All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
4342 Bayside Village Drive #201
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4342 Bayside Village Drive #201

4342 Bayside Village Dr 201 · No Longer Available
Location

4342 Bayside Village Dr 201, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Carriage House with garage and additional reserved parking $1150/mo - Welcome to Beach Walk, a highly sought after 24/7 gated community that is conveniently located just a few minutes away from Airport, International Plaza, West shore Business center and about 12-15 minutes from Downtown Tampa. This is a gated community featuring a resort style pool with cabanas and grilling area, fitness center, 1 mile long boardwalk next to the Bay, and club house with Piano and Billiard tables

This large carriage house design has plenty of unique features such as: garage plus additional assigned parking space, beautiful laminate floors, Stainless Steel appliances, screened deck, a large walk in closet, washing machine, and dryer. This is a large and open floor plan that does not share any walls with any other units! Must See!

From 275 Travel North on Memorial Hwy. Merge towards Veterans Expressway (589). Make an immediate exit on Independence Parkway. Turn Left on Memorial Hwy. Left on Bay Pointe Drive. Travel 1/2 Mile, Community on Left.

(RLNE3608591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

