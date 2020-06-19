4342 Bayside Village Drive #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Carriage House with garage and additional reserved parking $1150/mo - Welcome to Beach Walk, a highly sought after 24/7 gated community that is conveniently located just a few minutes away from Airport, International Plaza, West shore Business center and about 12-15 minutes from Downtown Tampa. This is a gated community featuring a resort style pool with cabanas and grilling area, fitness center, 1 mile long boardwalk next to the Bay, and club house with Piano and Billiard tables



This large carriage house design has plenty of unique features such as: garage plus additional assigned parking space, beautiful laminate floors, Stainless Steel appliances, screened deck, a large walk in closet, washing machine, and dryer. This is a large and open floor plan that does not share any walls with any other units! Must See!



From 275 Travel North on Memorial Hwy. Merge towards Veterans Expressway (589). Make an immediate exit on Independence Parkway. Turn Left on Memorial Hwy. Left on Bay Pointe Drive. Travel 1/2 Mile, Community on Left.



