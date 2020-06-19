Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 Available 08/01/19 1/1 Condo Near the Airport - $1050/month - 3rd Floor with reserved parking/Elevator - Welcome to BeachWalk, a highly sought after 24/7 gated community that is conveniently located just a few minutes away from Westshore Plaza, West shore business center & Airport and about 12-15 minutes from Downtown Tampa. This is a gated community featuring a resort style pool with cabanas and grilling area, fitness center, 1 mile long boardwalk, and club house. The white sand beach is just one mile away!



This 3rd floor condo unit (building has elevator) boasts an open floorplan. Featuring ceramic tile floors in the main living areas, kitchen and bathrooms. This unit also includes assigned parking spaces, additional covered is available for an additional monthly fee! Must See! Won't last!



(RLNE2969168)