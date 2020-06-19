All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
4323 Bayside Village Drive #309
Last updated July 24 2019 at 12:13 PM

4323 Bayside Village Drive #309

4323 Bayside Village Dr 309 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4323 Bayside Village Dr 309, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 Available 08/01/19 1/1 Condo Near the Airport - $1050/month - 3rd Floor with reserved parking/Elevator - Welcome to BeachWalk, a highly sought after 24/7 gated community that is conveniently located just a few minutes away from Westshore Plaza, West shore business center & Airport and about 12-15 minutes from Downtown Tampa. This is a gated community featuring a resort style pool with cabanas and grilling area, fitness center, 1 mile long boardwalk, and club house. The white sand beach is just one mile away!

This 3rd floor condo unit (building has elevator) boasts an open floorplan. Featuring ceramic tile floors in the main living areas, kitchen and bathrooms. This unit also includes assigned parking spaces, additional covered is available for an additional monthly fee! Must See! Won't last!

(RLNE2969168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 have any available units?
4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 have?
Some of 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 is pet friendly.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 offer parking?
Yes, 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 offers parking.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 have a pool?
Yes, 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 has a pool.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 have accessible units?
No, 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4323 Bayside Village Drive #309 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg