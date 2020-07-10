Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool garage trash valet

4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 Available 07/15/20 Adorable 2nd floor 1B/1B condo in the Beachwalk Community! $1050/mo Available JULY 15th!with Assigned Parking Space - Available JULY 15th!!, This condo is a 1bedroom, 1 bath on the 2nd floor. You will find all the kitchen appliances. Tile and carpet floors, ceiling fans in an open and airy floor plan. Interior storage. Newer AC system. Washer and Dryer located in utility closet (left by previous tenant), owner may entertain repair if needed. One Assigned Parking Space. Small pet may be allowed. Owner and HOA approvals required.

The community has a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, play ground, manned guard gate and an awesome wooden beach walk. This fantastic community is located near the causeway and Tampa Bay off of Memorial Highway. Convenient to shopping,

dining, entertainment.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit, stairs and elevator

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Room Combo

Open Floor Plan

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Tile and Carpet Flooring

Screened Porch

Manned Gate

1 Assigned Parking space(not in garage)

Valet Trash

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.



HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



1 Pet Allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE!



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL



(RLNE4193236)