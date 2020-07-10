All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
4323 Bayside Village Dr #209
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

4323 Bayside Village Dr #209

4323 Bayside Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4323 Bayside Village Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
trash valet
4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 Available 07/15/20 Adorable 2nd floor 1B/1B condo in the Beachwalk Community! $1050/mo Available JULY 15th!with Assigned Parking Space - Available JULY 15th!!, This condo is a 1bedroom, 1 bath on the 2nd floor. You will find all the kitchen appliances. Tile and carpet floors, ceiling fans in an open and airy floor plan. Interior storage. Newer AC system. Washer and Dryer located in utility closet (left by previous tenant), owner may entertain repair if needed. One Assigned Parking Space. Small pet may be allowed. Owner and HOA approvals required.
The community has a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, play ground, manned guard gate and an awesome wooden beach walk. This fantastic community is located near the causeway and Tampa Bay off of Memorial Highway. Convenient to shopping,
dining, entertainment.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit, stairs and elevator
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Room Combo
Open Floor Plan
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Tile and Carpet Flooring
Screened Porch
Manned Gate
1 Assigned Parking space(not in garage)
Valet Trash
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

1 Pet Allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! $75 application fee per adult
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE!

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL

(RLNE4193236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 have any available units?
4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 have?
Some of 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 is pet friendly.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 offer parking?
Yes, 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 offers parking.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 have a pool?
Yes, 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 has a pool.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 have accessible units?
Yes, 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 has accessible units.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4323 Bayside Village Dr #209 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Pool
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg