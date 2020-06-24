4312 Bayside Village Dr #204

Amenities

Tampa~ Gorgeous 2BD/2BTH Beachwalk Condo with Amazing Resort Style Amenities - Highly desirable Gated and very centrally located, Beachwalk, first floor 2BD/2BTH corner unit with screened lanai. Large kitchen overlooks an open family room/dining room. Split bedroom plan with walk in closets in each bedroom, a second bath in the master bedroom. Washer / Dryer provided. Meandering mile-long boardwalk brings you through a protected nature preserve and out to Old Tampa Bay with views of Rocky Point and beautiful sunsets along the way. Feel like you are on vacation every day with Resort style pool, gym, huge beautifully decorated clubhouse with 2 pool tables, a grand piano and a fully equipped business center - Small movie theater for your use along with an on site concierge. Gated community with a 24 hour staffed guard gate and valet trash service Easy commute to Tampa or St Pete and the Malls, Airport, Veterans Expressway and the Courtney Campbell are literally minutes away. Pets subject to owner approval. Hurry! Homes like this don't last long! Call to schedule your private showing today!



