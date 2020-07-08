Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table media room

4309 Bayside Village Drive #301 Available 07/01/20 Two Bedroom condo - Beautiful Bay Views - Renovated and New AC - Stunning upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with great Bay View with new AC. This condo features a beautiful bay view that overlooks a boardwalk. nature trail and Tampa Bay! Quality upgrades features wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Split plan bedrooms, bathrooms feature upgraded vanities. Walk out on to your screened porch to enjoy the great bay view! This resort style gated community includes: movie theater, billiard tables, 3/4 mile boardwalk and Resort style pool and GYM. Live in luxury in one of the most convenient areas in Tampa.



This immaculate 3rd floor condo unit (building has elevator) boasts an open floor plan. In addition to a large screened porch, large walk-in closets and washer/dryer, this unit has an assigned parking space plus a covered parking space at a small fee! Must See! Won't last!



From 275 Travel North on Memorial Hwy (60). Merge towards Veterans Expressway (589). Make an immediate exit on Independence Parkway. Turn Left on Memorial Hwy. Left on Bay Pointe Drive. Travel 1/2 Mile, Community on Left.



(RLNE3254470)