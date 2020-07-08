All apartments in Town 'n' Country
4309 Bayside Village Drive #301

4309 Bayside Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4309 Bayside Village Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
media room
4309 Bayside Village Drive #301 Available 07/01/20 Two Bedroom condo - Beautiful Bay Views - Renovated and New AC - Stunning upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with great Bay View with new AC. This condo features a beautiful bay view that overlooks a boardwalk. nature trail and Tampa Bay! Quality upgrades features wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Split plan bedrooms, bathrooms feature upgraded vanities. Walk out on to your screened porch to enjoy the great bay view! This resort style gated community includes: movie theater, billiard tables, 3/4 mile boardwalk and Resort style pool and GYM. Live in luxury in one of the most convenient areas in Tampa.

This immaculate 3rd floor condo unit (building has elevator) boasts an open floor plan. In addition to a large screened porch, large walk-in closets and washer/dryer, this unit has an assigned parking space plus a covered parking space at a small fee! Must See! Won't last!

From 275 Travel North on Memorial Hwy (60). Merge towards Veterans Expressway (589). Make an immediate exit on Independence Parkway. Turn Left on Memorial Hwy. Left on Bay Pointe Drive. Travel 1/2 Mile, Community on Left.

(RLNE3254470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

