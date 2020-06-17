985 Glenda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage house. On a great corner lot with lots of vegetation. Newly updated and move in ready. There is a screened in porch and a shed. Lawn maintenance is included. Great elementary school just a short bike ride away. Easy access to I-95.