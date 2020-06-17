Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage house. On a great corner lot with lots of vegetation. Newly updated and move in ready. There is a screened in porch and a shed. Lawn maintenance is included. Great elementary school just a short bike ride away. Easy access to I-95.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 985 Glenda Drive have any available units?
985 Glenda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Titusville, FL.
What amenities does 985 Glenda Drive have?
Some of 985 Glenda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 Glenda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
985 Glenda Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.