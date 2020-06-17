All apartments in Titusville
985 Glenda Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

985 Glenda Drive

985 Glenda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

985 Glenda Drive, Titusville, FL 32780
Imperial Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage house. On a great corner lot with lots of vegetation. Newly updated and move in ready. There is a screened in porch and a shed. Lawn maintenance is included. Great elementary school just a short bike ride away. Easy access to I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 Glenda Drive have any available units?
985 Glenda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Titusville, FL.
What amenities does 985 Glenda Drive have?
Some of 985 Glenda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 Glenda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
985 Glenda Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Glenda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 985 Glenda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Titusville.
Does 985 Glenda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 985 Glenda Drive does offer parking.
Does 985 Glenda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 Glenda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Glenda Drive have a pool?
No, 985 Glenda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 985 Glenda Drive have accessible units?
No, 985 Glenda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Glenda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 Glenda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 985 Glenda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 985 Glenda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
