335 Breakaway Trail

Amenities
Peace & tranquility await! Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the highly sought after Sisson Meadows neighborhood. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, stainless appliances & pantry. Dining room & family room combo, perfect for entertaining! Owner's suite located on 1st floor, boasts double sinks, garden tub & separate shower with large walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find a loft/TV room & 4 bedrooms. Bedrooms 3 & 4 have a jack & jill bath with double sinks. 2 car side entry garage. Large fenced yard. Nature trails w/observation areas overlooking the natural ponds & wooded preserve areas. Rent includes lawn care. Indoor laundry room with washer & dryer.