Home
/
Titusville, FL
/
335 Breakaway Trail
Last updated July 17 2020 at 1:19 PM

335 Breakaway Trail

335 Breakaway Trail · (321) 543-7983
Location

335 Breakaway Trail, Titusville, FL 32780
Sisson Meadows

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2743 sqft

Amenities

Peace & tranquility await! Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the highly sought after Sisson Meadows neighborhood. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, stainless appliances & pantry. Dining room & family room combo, perfect for entertaining! Owner's suite located on 1st floor, boasts double sinks, garden tub & separate shower with large walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find a loft/TV room & 4 bedrooms. Bedrooms 3 & 4 have a jack & jill bath with double sinks. 2 car side entry garage. Large fenced yard. Nature trails w/observation areas overlooking the natural ponds & wooded preserve areas. Rent includes lawn care. Indoor laundry room with washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Breakaway Trail have any available units?
335 Breakaway Trail has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 335 Breakaway Trail have?
Some of 335 Breakaway Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Breakaway Trail currently offering any rent specials?
335 Breakaway Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Breakaway Trail pet-friendly?
No, 335 Breakaway Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Titusville.
Does 335 Breakaway Trail offer parking?
Yes, 335 Breakaway Trail offers parking.
Does 335 Breakaway Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Breakaway Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Breakaway Trail have a pool?
No, 335 Breakaway Trail does not have a pool.
Does 335 Breakaway Trail have accessible units?
No, 335 Breakaway Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Breakaway Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Breakaway Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Breakaway Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Breakaway Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
