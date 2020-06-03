1850 S PARK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Are you looking for superb apartment living in Titusville, FL? Park Vista Apartments is conveniently situated near several shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment for your convenience. Our community has a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable. Look no further for your ideal apartment home because you have found it at Park Vista Apartments.



You're going to love the openness of our one-bedroom floor plan. Designed to make your life enjoyable, we've included in every home an all-electric kitchen with a pantry and refrigerator, central heating and heating, mini blinds, and vertical blinds. After a long day, relax on your own personal balcony or patio. We take pride in our residents' comfort and provide an inviting and friendly community.



At Park Vista Apartments, we offer amenities to make your life simpler. Make use of our copy services, two laundry facilities, and on-call maintenance. Invite your family and friends to enjoy a barbecue in our picnic area. Make sure to bring your pets as they are family too. If you are looking for comfort, you have come to the right place. Call us today and come see your new home!



*Floorplans vary. Photos may not be an exact representation of unit shown*