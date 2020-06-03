All apartments in Titusville
1850 S PARK AVENUE

1850 South Park Avenue · (407) 207-2220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1850 South Park Avenue, Titusville, FL 32780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A10 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Are you looking for superb apartment living in Titusville, FL? Park Vista Apartments is conveniently situated near several shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment for your convenience. Our community has a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable. Look no further for your ideal apartment home because you have found it at Park Vista Apartments.

You're going to love the openness of our one-bedroom floor plan. Designed to make your life enjoyable, we've included in every home an all-electric kitchen with a pantry and refrigerator, central heating and heating, mini blinds, and vertical blinds. After a long day, relax on your own personal balcony or patio. We take pride in our residents' comfort and provide an inviting and friendly community.

At Park Vista Apartments, we offer amenities to make your life simpler. Make use of our copy services, two laundry facilities, and on-call maintenance. Invite your family and friends to enjoy a barbecue in our picnic area. Make sure to bring your pets as they are family too. If you are looking for comfort, you have come to the right place. Call us today and come see your new home!

*Floorplans vary. Photos may not be an exact representation of unit shown*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 S PARK AVENUE have any available units?
1850 S PARK AVENUE has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1850 S PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 1850 S PARK AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 S PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1850 S PARK AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 S PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 S PARK AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1850 S PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1850 S PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1850 S PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 S PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 S PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1850 S PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1850 S PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1850 S PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 S PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 S PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 S PARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 S PARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
