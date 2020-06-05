All apartments in Titusville
Find more places like 1685 Yorktown Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Titusville, FL
/
1685 Yorktown Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:38 PM

1685 Yorktown Avenue

1685 Yorktown Avenue · (321) 473-0160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Titusville
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1685 Yorktown Avenue, Titusville, FL 32796
American Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 Yorktown Avenue have any available units?
1685 Yorktown Avenue has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1685 Yorktown Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Yorktown Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Yorktown Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1685 Yorktown Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1685 Yorktown Avenue offer parking?
No, 1685 Yorktown Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1685 Yorktown Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1685 Yorktown Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Yorktown Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1685 Yorktown Avenue has a pool.
Does 1685 Yorktown Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1685 Yorktown Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Yorktown Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1685 Yorktown Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1685 Yorktown Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1685 Yorktown Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1685 Yorktown Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Titusville 2 BedroomsTitusville Apartments with Pool
Titusville Apartments with Washer-DryerTitusville Furnished Apartments
Titusville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL
Loughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMicco, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity