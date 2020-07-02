2420 Hidden Trail Drive

Amenities

12 month rental. You will love living in this adorable villa on the golf course. Comes fully furnished. Move in ready, just bring your clothes. Timber Pines has 4 golf courses, multiple swimming pools and hot tubs. A performing arts center, full time restaurant, tennis, pickle ball, Seller is willing to rent full time or sell the villa. Home sits on our amazing championship golf course with beautiful views day and night. Rent includes monthly HOA and Maintenance fee. To use the amenities in Timber Pines there is a monthly fee of 125.00 to the maximum of 750.00 per year. No smoking, No Pets, Thank You. If interested in renting full time renters may contact the owner at 321-427-5609.