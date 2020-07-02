All apartments in Timber Pines
2420 Hidden Trail Drive

2420 Hidden Trail Drive · (727) 808-5356
Location

2420 Hidden Trail Drive, Timber Pines, FL 34606
Timber Pines

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
12 month rental. You will love living in this adorable villa on the golf course. Comes fully furnished. Move in ready, just bring your clothes. Timber Pines has 4 golf courses, multiple swimming pools and hot tubs. A performing arts center, full time restaurant, tennis, pickle ball, Seller is willing to rent full time or sell the villa. Home sits on our amazing championship golf course with beautiful views day and night. Rent includes monthly HOA and Maintenance fee. To use the amenities in Timber Pines there is a monthly fee of 125.00 to the maximum of 750.00 per year. No smoking, No Pets, Thank You. If interested in renting full time renters may contact the owner at 321-427-5609.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

