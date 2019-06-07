All apartments in Tildenville
14546 Driftwood Ct.
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

14546 Driftwood Ct.

14546 Driftwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

14546 Driftwood Court, Tildenville, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Black Lake Preserve - 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom plus 3 bonus rooms located in Black Lake Preserve. This single family home offers 4736 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, eating space in kitchen, 3 car garage, and screened in pool. Lawn and pool service is included in the rent. Great location!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $3095. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125. Pet fee: $150

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

(RLNE2500932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

