14546 Driftwood Ct.

Black Lake Preserve - 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom plus 3 bonus rooms located in Black Lake Preserve. This single family home offers 4736 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, eating space in kitchen, 3 car garage, and screened in pool. Lawn and pool service is included in the rent. Great location!



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Security Deposit: $3095. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125. Pet fee: $150



