All apartments in Tildenville
Find more places like 14491 Black Lake Preserve St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tildenville, FL
/
14491 Black Lake Preserve St
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

14491 Black Lake Preserve St

14491 Black Lake Preserve Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14491 Black Lake Preserve Street, Tildenville, FL 34787

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
new construction
WINTER GARDEN!!! CLOSE TO ALL HIGHWAYS!! CLOSE TO SCHOOL !! Brand New Home in Brand New Community at Black Lake Preserve - Brand New Home in Brand New Community at Black Lake Preserve in west Orange Countys charming city of Winter Garden. Located south of Highway 50, off Avalon Road on Sunridge Boulevard. Between Winter Gardens highly-rated schools and the communitys fantastic amenities, Black Lake Preserve is sure to become one Central Floridas most popular communities in 2016.

Residents at Black Lake Preserve will enjoy prestigious living in a new gated community. Residents will also enjoy living near to newly built elementary and middle schools where children can walk or ride bikes to attend. Close proximity to Floridas Turnpike and State Roads 535 and 429 will provide an easy drive for commuters to destinations including downtown Orlando and Walt Disney World.

This gorgeous 5 bedroom home is features all brand new appliances, carpet and tile throughout the home. Energy efficient, noise isolated windows will help you save money and keep the privacy of your home!

Don't miss out and call us today to schedule a private tour today!!! Please call Kevin Jones @ 407-506-5653 with further questions!
Site Manager

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4722303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14491 Black Lake Preserve St have any available units?
14491 Black Lake Preserve St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tildenville, FL.
What amenities does 14491 Black Lake Preserve St have?
Some of 14491 Black Lake Preserve St's amenities include new construction, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14491 Black Lake Preserve St currently offering any rent specials?
14491 Black Lake Preserve St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14491 Black Lake Preserve St pet-friendly?
No, 14491 Black Lake Preserve St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tildenville.
Does 14491 Black Lake Preserve St offer parking?
No, 14491 Black Lake Preserve St does not offer parking.
Does 14491 Black Lake Preserve St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14491 Black Lake Preserve St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14491 Black Lake Preserve St have a pool?
No, 14491 Black Lake Preserve St does not have a pool.
Does 14491 Black Lake Preserve St have accessible units?
No, 14491 Black Lake Preserve St does not have accessible units.
Does 14491 Black Lake Preserve St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14491 Black Lake Preserve St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14491 Black Lake Preserve St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14491 Black Lake Preserve St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLHorizon West, FLWindermere, FLApopka, FLBay Hill, FLFour Corners, FLPine Hills, FL
Minneola, FLDoctor Phillips, FLSouth Apopka, FLLockhart, FLOak Ridge, FLGroveland, FLForest City, FLWilliamsburg, FLFairview Shores, FLWekiwa Springs, FLCelebration, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus