14439 Breakwater Way

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY !!! CUSTOM BUILT !! 5 BEDS Home in Black Lake Preserve!!! WINTER GARDEN!! - NO CARPET AT THE BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM.....5 BEDS Home in Black Lake Preserve in west Orange Countys charming city of Winter Garden. Located south of Highway 50, off Avalon Road on Sunridge Boulevard. Between Winter Gardens highly-rated schools and the communitys fantastic amenities, Black Lake Preserve is sure to become one Central Floridas most popular communities in 2016.



Residents at Black Lake Preserve will enjoy prestigious living in a neighborhood fronted with an impressive brick wall. For the convenience of the residents, there are two privacy-gated entries. Residents will also enjoy living near to newly built elementary and middle schools where children can walk or ride bikes to attend. Close proximity to Floridas Turnpike and State Roads 535 and 429 will provide an easy drive for commuters to destinations including downtown Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort and the Maitland Exchange.



This gorgeous bedroom home features appliances, carpet, hardwood and tile throughout the home. Energy efficient, noise isolated windows will help you save money and keep the privacy of your home!



Don't miss out and call us today to schedule a private tour today!!! Please call/text Chris @ 407-437-7133



No Pets Allowed



