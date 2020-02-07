All apartments in Tildenville
Find more places like 14439 Breakwater Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tildenville, FL
/
14439 Breakwater Way
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

14439 Breakwater Way

14439 Breakwater Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14439 Breakwater Way, Tildenville, FL 34787

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY !!! CUSTOM BUILT !! 5 BEDS Home in Black Lake Preserve!!! WINTER GARDEN!! - NO CARPET AT THE BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM.....5 BEDS Home in Black Lake Preserve in west Orange Countys charming city of Winter Garden. Located south of Highway 50, off Avalon Road on Sunridge Boulevard. Between Winter Gardens highly-rated schools and the communitys fantastic amenities, Black Lake Preserve is sure to become one Central Floridas most popular communities in 2016.

Residents at Black Lake Preserve will enjoy prestigious living in a neighborhood fronted with an impressive brick wall. For the convenience of the residents, there are two privacy-gated entries. Residents will also enjoy living near to newly built elementary and middle schools where children can walk or ride bikes to attend. Close proximity to Floridas Turnpike and State Roads 535 and 429 will provide an easy drive for commuters to destinations including downtown Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort and the Maitland Exchange.

This gorgeous bedroom home features appliances, carpet, hardwood and tile throughout the home. Energy efficient, noise isolated windows will help you save money and keep the privacy of your home!

Don't miss out and call us today to schedule a private tour today!!! Please call/text Chris @ 407-437-7133

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2259354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14439 Breakwater Way have any available units?
14439 Breakwater Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tildenville, FL.
Is 14439 Breakwater Way currently offering any rent specials?
14439 Breakwater Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14439 Breakwater Way pet-friendly?
No, 14439 Breakwater Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tildenville.
Does 14439 Breakwater Way offer parking?
No, 14439 Breakwater Way does not offer parking.
Does 14439 Breakwater Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14439 Breakwater Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14439 Breakwater Way have a pool?
No, 14439 Breakwater Way does not have a pool.
Does 14439 Breakwater Way have accessible units?
No, 14439 Breakwater Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14439 Breakwater Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14439 Breakwater Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14439 Breakwater Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14439 Breakwater Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLHorizon West, FLWindermere, FLApopka, FLBay Hill, FLFour Corners, FLPine Hills, FL
Minneola, FLDoctor Phillips, FLSouth Apopka, FLLockhart, FLOak Ridge, FLGroveland, FLForest City, FLWilliamsburg, FLFairview Shores, FLWekiwa Springs, FLCelebration, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus