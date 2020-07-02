4091 OAK POINTE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful patio home in Tiger Point on the 11th fairway. This home features a split bedroom plan, formal Dining room PLUS a Florida room with great views of the course. **House has recently been painted light grey throughout home. The landscaping is manicured for easy maintenance. Spacious, open Kitchen and built-in entertainment center. Water filtration system for kitchen and refrigerator. Call to set up a showing! Home is occupied until beginning of August, however if needed sooner move in, arrangements could be made with current tenant! **Pets accepted upon approval**