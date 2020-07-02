All apartments in Tiger Point
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

4091 OAK POINTE DR

4091 Oak Pointe Drive · (850) 974-8622
Location

4091 Oak Pointe Drive, Tiger Point, FL 32563

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2330 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful patio home in Tiger Point on the 11th fairway. This home features a split bedroom plan, formal Dining room PLUS a Florida room with great views of the course. **House has recently been painted light grey throughout home. The landscaping is manicured for easy maintenance. Spacious, open Kitchen and built-in entertainment center. Water filtration system for kitchen and refrigerator. Call to set up a showing! Home is occupied until beginning of August, however if needed sooner move in, arrangements could be made with current tenant! **Pets accepted upon approval**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4091 OAK POINTE DR have any available units?
4091 OAK POINTE DR has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4091 OAK POINTE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4091 OAK POINTE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4091 OAK POINTE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4091 OAK POINTE DR is pet friendly.
Does 4091 OAK POINTE DR offer parking?
No, 4091 OAK POINTE DR does not offer parking.
Does 4091 OAK POINTE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4091 OAK POINTE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4091 OAK POINTE DR have a pool?
No, 4091 OAK POINTE DR does not have a pool.
Does 4091 OAK POINTE DR have accessible units?
No, 4091 OAK POINTE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4091 OAK POINTE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4091 OAK POINTE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4091 OAK POINTE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4091 OAK POINTE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
