3771 VICTORIAN BLVD

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

Super 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home conveniently located and with walking distances to shopping and restaurants. Great neighborhood with park facility across the road which includes, playground, tennis and basketball courts. Twenty minutes from Pensacola Beach and or Navarre beach. Fenced yard, owner will consider pets. Garage has been converted with a bar and fridge for entertaining! Cars have to park in the driveway. Tenant to provide their own kitchen fridge. Fridge in garage is deemed in working order but is not warranted.