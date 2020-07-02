All apartments in Tiger Point
3771 VICTORIAN BLVD

3771 Victorian Boulevard · (850) 932-9228
Location

3771 Victorian Boulevard, Tiger Point, FL 32563

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2015 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
playground
basketball court
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Super 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home conveniently located and with walking distances to shopping and restaurants. Great neighborhood with park facility across the road which includes, playground, tennis and basketball courts. Twenty minutes from Pensacola Beach and or Navarre beach. Fenced yard, owner will consider pets. Garage has been converted with a bar and fridge for entertaining! Cars have to park in the driveway. Tenant to provide their own kitchen fridge. Fridge in garage is deemed in working order but is not warranted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD have any available units?
3771 VICTORIAN BLVD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD have?
Some of 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3771 VICTORIAN BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD offers parking.
Does 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD have a pool?
No, 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3771 VICTORIAN BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
