Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

751 Pinellas Bayway South · (727) 773-6740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

751 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the island! This lovely unfurnished end unit townhouse is available for occupancy August 1st. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Freshly painted throughout with all new bamboo flooring on the 2nd level, new hot water heater. 2 screened balconies. 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Master bath with dual sink vanity, separate enclosed shower, soaking tub. The full size washer and dryer is adjacent to the bedrooms on the top level. 2 car garage with ample storage space. Large patio with easy access to the community pool. This residence is close to Fort DeSoto Park, gulf beaches and downtown St. Pete. Easy access to the Interstate, Tampa and St. Pete Clearwater Airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have any available units?
751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have?
Some of 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S currently offering any rent specials?
751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S pet-friendly?
No, 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offer parking?
Yes, 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers parking.
Does 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have a pool?
Yes, 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has a pool.
Does 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have accessible units?
No, 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has units with dishwashers.
Does 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have units with air conditioning.
