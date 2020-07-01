751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

Amenities

Welcome to the island! This lovely unfurnished end unit townhouse is available for occupancy August 1st. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Freshly painted throughout with all new bamboo flooring on the 2nd level, new hot water heater. 2 screened balconies. 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Master bath with dual sink vanity, separate enclosed shower, soaking tub. The full size washer and dryer is adjacent to the bedrooms on the top level. 2 car garage with ample storage space. Large patio with easy access to the community pool. This residence is close to Fort DeSoto Park, gulf beaches and downtown St. Pete. Easy access to the Interstate, Tampa and St. Pete Clearwater Airports.