All apartments in Tierra Verde
Find more places like 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tierra Verde, FL
/
1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
Last updated February 13 2020 at 10:10 PM

1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

1100 Pinellas Bayway South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tierra Verde
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1100 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Rarely does this become available!
Million Dollar Views of the Gulf of Mexico, Grand Canal, Heated Pool & Spa from this STERLING ON THE GULF condo, a 3 BR, 3 Full Bath, 1 Car Garage PLUS 1 Car Carport and Private Storage Room!
Three separate bedroom areas with Three Full Baths, and Kitchen/Living/Dining in the center. HUGE covered balcony! Kitchen also has breakfast bar for four AND eat-in area. Raised Dining overlooks Living Area with dry bar and double sliders out to balcony. Master BR has four closet spaces and private en-suite bath with two closets, extra storage, vanity, jetted tub and step-in shower. Bedroom 2 is a "junior" suite with two closet spaces, separate entrance (can be locked off), additional space perfect for home office, and en-suite bathroom with separate vanity area and toilet/shower. Bedroom #3 has smaller walk-in closet and is across from the third hall (or guest) bathroom. On top of all this, you get a one car private garage with additional covered space AND your own private storage room. Water/sewer/garbage/extended cable/Internet/WiFi all included in the rent. Heated waterfront pool/spa/clubroom and access to sandy white beach area for your use. Sorry, NO PETS allowed. Room sizes are approx. Available March 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have any available units?
1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have?
Some of 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S currently offering any rent specials?
1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S pet-friendly?
No, 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offer parking?
Yes, 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers parking.
Does 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have a pool?
Yes, 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has a pool.
Does 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have accessible units?
No, 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tierra Verde 1 BedroomsTierra Verde 2 Bedrooms
Tierra Verde 3 BedroomsTierra Verde Apartments with Pool
Tierra Verde Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg