1100 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

Rarely does this become available!

Million Dollar Views of the Gulf of Mexico, Grand Canal, Heated Pool & Spa from this STERLING ON THE GULF condo, a 3 BR, 3 Full Bath, 1 Car Garage PLUS 1 Car Carport and Private Storage Room!

Three separate bedroom areas with Three Full Baths, and Kitchen/Living/Dining in the center. HUGE covered balcony! Kitchen also has breakfast bar for four AND eat-in area. Raised Dining overlooks Living Area with dry bar and double sliders out to balcony. Master BR has four closet spaces and private en-suite bath with two closets, extra storage, vanity, jetted tub and step-in shower. Bedroom 2 is a "junior" suite with two closet spaces, separate entrance (can be locked off), additional space perfect for home office, and en-suite bathroom with separate vanity area and toilet/shower. Bedroom #3 has smaller walk-in closet and is across from the third hall (or guest) bathroom. On top of all this, you get a one car private garage with additional covered space AND your own private storage room. Water/sewer/garbage/extended cable/Internet/WiFi all included in the rent. Heated waterfront pool/spa/clubroom and access to sandy white beach area for your use. Sorry, NO PETS allowed. Room sizes are approx. Available March 1, 2020.