Apartment List
/
FL
/
tice
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

133 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tice, FL

Finding an apartment in Tice that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Tice
225 Avacado Ct
225 Avocado Court, Tice, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All Inclusive studio efficiency - Property Id: 155374 All Inclusive Studio Efficiency with Kitchenette area Cable & WIFI Included 1 Bedroom one Bath cozy studio room with a private entrance on the side of the house with a private bathroom and a
Results within 1 mile of Tice

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
169 Vermont Avenue
169 Vermont Avenue, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1434 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Tice
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
56 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
204 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,254
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,377
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
48 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1114 sqft
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
$
42 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1268 sqft
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
10 Units Available
Forum
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1396 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
$
39 Units Available
Forum
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
9 Units Available
Pelican Preserve
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
10 Units Available
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 8 at 02:08 PM
6 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
Parkway North Apartments
8049 Stillwater Ct, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see convenience at its best! Parkway North is located off of Palm and Pondella, just minutes from the river, John Hancock Expressway, Edison Mall, shopping and dining. Parkway North Apartments is nestled away in the center of North Ft. Myers.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11740 Bramble Cove DR
11740 Bramble Cove Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Beautiful Furnished home!! Owners have put much love into every detail. Charming and completely remodeled this 2/2 single family home is situated in the Bramble Cove Community within the Verandah. TURNKEY with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
2885 Palm Beach BLVD
2885 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
**off season rental available until Dec 2020**Rent in this boater friendly gated River District Community that offers river frontage, free boat slip & secure dry storage.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3851 River Point DR
3851 River Point Dr, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
For Rent FURNISHED "TURNKEY" BEAUTIFUL. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an open family room to the kitchen and a den/study.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3760 Lakeview Isle CT
3760 Lake View Isle Ct, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available for rent now through May 31, 2021. Absolutely lovely, fully furnished home. Perfect for Snowbirds, work transfers, or those building a new home. Beautifully decorated and maintained. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths, two car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Forum
3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St
3300 Antica Street, Fort Myers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1938 sqft
4 Bedroom Forum Townhome - This gorgeous lakeview townhome in Colonnade at the Forum features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two car garage. All appliances are included, stainless steel in kitchen and washer and and dryer in separate laundry room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1107 Palm Avenue
1107 Palm Ave, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
This cozy home located in North Fort Myers, FL is now available.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3351 Marion ST
3351 Marion Street, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a large back yard. Central a/c, washer and dryer in unit. Annual lease only. Pet weight limits to 30 lbs. or less.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
1626 Moreno Ave.
1626 Moreno Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1512 sqft
- (RLNE5914668)

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
12619 3rd St
12619 Third Street, Fort Myers Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1015 sqft
Fort Myers Shores 3 bedroom 1 bath available now. Fenced yard. Screened patio. Requires first last and security. Pet Ok with approval. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care. $1250 per month $3000 move in. one year lease.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Lee Park
1938 Golfview Ave
1938 Golfview Ave, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Nice house across from golf course. Pet friendly 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. 1300.00 per month. Under 650 credit score requires fist and security. $2800 move in. Pet fee is $200 non refundable per pet. Available June 1st.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Veridian Lakes
4084 Wilmont PL
4084 Wilmont Place, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual rental available now. Over 2000 sq feet. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs and 2.5 baths. Peaceful lake view overlooking the fountain. New paint and carpet. Applicants must make 3x rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tice, FL

Finding an apartment in Tice that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Tice 1 BedroomsTice 3 BedroomsTice Apartments with Balconies
Tice Apartments with ParkingTice Apartments with Washer-DryersTice Dog Friendly Apartments
Tice Furnished ApartmentsTice Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FL
Orangetree, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University