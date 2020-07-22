262 Apartments for rent in Tice, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Tice
4728 TICE ST
4728 Tice St, Tice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL TILE * MICROWAVE * REFRIGERATOR & STOVE * FIRST & LAST TO MOVE IN * NO FELONIES * NO PETS * A & J REALTY GROUP AS FOR LISA ALL TILE * MICROWAVE * REFRIGERATOR & STOVE * FIRST & LAST TO MOVE IN * NO FELONIES * NO PETS * A & J REALTY GROUP AS FOR
Results within 1 mile of Tice

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
4369 Cypress LN
4369 Cypress Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful views from this River Front Rental!! The home sits on almost 2 acres along the Caloosahatchee River and features 2 Bed 2 Bath with Den/Office located in East Fort Myers only minutes to downtown Ft Myers River District.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:22 PM
1 Unit Available
169 Vermont Avenue
169 Vermont Avenue, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1434 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Tice
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
198 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,276
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
12 Units Available
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:45 PM
10 Units Available
Forum
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1396 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 12:02 PM
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1114 sqft
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 12:06 PM
9 Units Available
Pelican Preserve
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
$
41 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,214
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1268 sqft
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:22 PM
54 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
$
40 Units Available
Forum
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
45 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 8 at 02:08 PM
6 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 01:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
Parkway North Apartments
8049 Stillwater Ct, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see convenience at its best! Parkway North is located off of Palm and Pondella, just minutes from the river, John Hancock Expressway, Edison Mall, shopping and dining. Parkway North Apartments is nestled away in the center of North Ft. Myers.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2825-211 Palm Beach Blvd.
2825 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
685 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3863952)

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Forum
3167 Antica Street
3167 Antica Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1716 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gated Comm at The Colonade; 3 Bdrm Townhouse+Loft - Property Id: 304125 Available August 1, 2020 Beautiful Large 3 bedroom, loft and 2.5 bathroom townhome 1 car attached garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
4164 Bisque Ln.
4164 Bisque Lane, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1417 sqft
Brand New Attached Villa - Be the first to live in this new attached villa in a gated community with pool, fitness center and tot lot. Close to shopping, dining and I-75. Beaches are just a short distance away.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Lee Park
1938 Golfview Ave
1938 Golfview Ave, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Nice house across from golf course. Pet friendly 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. 1300.00 per month. Under 650 credit score requires fist and security. $2800 move in. Pet fee is $200 non refundable per pet. Available June 1st.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512
8424 Bernwood Cove Loop, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - This end unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is located on the 2nd floor and features an open kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the living room, laminate and tile flooring and a screened balcony and exterior storage closet.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro Park
3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102
3616 Pine Oak Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1447 sqft
ANNUAL Rental - This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with a 1 car garage features a fenced in patio, an open kitchen, a spacious living room, 3 bed and 2 bathrooms upstairs and 1/2 a bath downstairs, tile and carpet flooring.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Veridian Lakes
3739 Crofton CT
3739 Crofton Court, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Brand new townhome available for rent July 15th. Only lived in for 4 months! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a decent size screened in lanai.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3460 N Key DR
3460 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you enjoy sitting on the lanai with your morning cup of coffee or watching the sunset with a glass of wine, looking out over the pond, then this is the place for you! This is actually a ONE BEDROOM unit with views of the pond and a spacious

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2452 Stella ST
2452 Stella Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$899
NICE TWO BEDROOMS. FRESHLY PAINTED. SECTION 8 TENANTS WELCOME!!

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3490 N Key DR
3490 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1106 sqft
Can you imagine waking up to this view every day instead of the snow you find in the north? This 2/2 (1.5) second-floor unit gives you the feeling you are living OVER the river with a view of the beautiful Fort Myers city skyline.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tice, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tice apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

