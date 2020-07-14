All apartments in Three Oaks
Find more places like The Reef.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Three Oaks, FL
/
The Reef
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Reef

10121 Shephard St · (239) 237-5417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Three Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL 33967

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed/2 Bath - B1-1

$885

2 Bed · 2 Bath

4 Bedrooms

4 Bed/4 Bath - D1-1

$745

4 Bed · 4 Bath

5 Bedrooms

5 Bed/ 5 Bath Townhouse - TH1-1

$795

5 Bed · 5 Bath

5 Bed/ 5.5 Bath Townhouse - TH2-1

$785

5 Bed · 5.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reef.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
basketball court
coffee bar
fire pit
internet cafe
pool table
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community amenities including two pools with poolside cabanas, hammock lounge, sand volleyball court, state-of-the-art gym with fitness on-demand personal training, and private study rooms. Enjoy the luxury of having Wi-Fi and internet included when you live at The Reef! Our apartments feature a modern furniture package with six-piece sectional sofa, 50-inch flat screen smart TV, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private bathrooms for every bedroom, and USB wall outlets in every room. Experience coastal vibes - live The Reef!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5, 10, and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $150 per unit
Deposit: Up to two month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $25/month. $25 per month for reserved parking for residents. Visitor spaces offered on first come first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reef have any available units?
The Reef offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $885, four-bedroom floorplans starting at $745, and five-bedroom floorplans starting at $795. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does The Reef have?
Some of The Reef's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reef currently offering any rent specials?
The Reef is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reef pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reef is pet friendly.
Does The Reef offer parking?
Yes, The Reef offers parking.
Does The Reef have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reef offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reef have a pool?
Yes, The Reef has a pool.
Does The Reef have accessible units?
No, The Reef does not have accessible units.
Does The Reef have units with dishwashers?
No, The Reef does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Reef have units with air conditioning?
No, The Reef does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Reef?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Three Oaks Apartments with GarageThree Oaks Apartments with Gym
Three Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThree Oaks Apartments with Parking
Three Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity