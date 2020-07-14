Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry cable included carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking basketball court coffee bar fire pit internet cafe pool table

Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community amenities including two pools with poolside cabanas, hammock lounge, sand volleyball court, state-of-the-art gym with fitness on-demand personal training, and private study rooms. Enjoy the luxury of having Wi-Fi and internet included when you live at The Reef! Our apartments feature a modern furniture package with six-piece sectional sofa, 50-inch flat screen smart TV, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private bathrooms for every bedroom, and USB wall outlets in every room. Experience coastal vibes - live The Reef!