9638 Roundstone CIR

3 bedroom townhome with 1 car attached garage in Timberwalk community off of 3 Oaks Pkwy. Close to Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, SWFL International Airport, I-75 corridor, area beaches, dining, shopping and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
