Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:39 AM

9638 Roundstone CIR

9638 Roundstone Circle · (239) 745-8903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9638 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom townhome with 1 car attached garage in Timberwalk community off of 3 Oaks Pkwy. Close to Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, SWFL International Airport, I-75 corridor, area beaches, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9638 Roundstone CIR have any available units?
9638 Roundstone CIR has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9638 Roundstone CIR have?
Some of 9638 Roundstone CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9638 Roundstone CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9638 Roundstone CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9638 Roundstone CIR pet-friendly?
No, 9638 Roundstone CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Three Oaks.
Does 9638 Roundstone CIR offer parking?
Yes, 9638 Roundstone CIR does offer parking.
Does 9638 Roundstone CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9638 Roundstone CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9638 Roundstone CIR have a pool?
No, 9638 Roundstone CIR does not have a pool.
Does 9638 Roundstone CIR have accessible units?
No, 9638 Roundstone CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9638 Roundstone CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9638 Roundstone CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9638 Roundstone CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9638 Roundstone CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
