Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:00 PM

9612 Theresa Drive

9612 Theresa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9612 Theresa Drive, Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open kitchen. Fenced in yard. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9612 Theresa Drive have any available units?
9612 Theresa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thonotosassa, FL.
Is 9612 Theresa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9612 Theresa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9612 Theresa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9612 Theresa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9612 Theresa Drive offer parking?
No, 9612 Theresa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9612 Theresa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9612 Theresa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9612 Theresa Drive have a pool?
No, 9612 Theresa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9612 Theresa Drive have accessible units?
No, 9612 Theresa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9612 Theresa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9612 Theresa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9612 Theresa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9612 Theresa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

