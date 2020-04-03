3496 AMELIA AVENUE

Amenities

SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs and very close to shopping and dining. This property is a very distance to recreation center and pool. It is fully furnished with everything you need to enjoy your vacation. Enjoy your mornings on this beautiful patio, and enjoy your evenings grilling out . This property has King bed in master and queen in guest bedroom. All tile throughout the home. All of our properties have WiFi, Cable/satellite TV. The Villages, Florida has all the activities you could dream of. With your temporary Resident ID you have access to 33 executive golf courses and 12 Championship golf courses. Golf in the Villages is tailored to all levels of play. Whether your a beginner or if have a low handicap. You may also enjoy any of the recreation centers and Olympic sized swimming pools. Recreation centers offer outdoor activities such as bocce ball, shuffleboard courts, tennis, pickle ball, horseshoe pits, basketball and more than 500 indoor events. Explore one the 3 public squares for nightly live entertainment. We look forward to having you! There are sales tax, cleaning fee and deposit required