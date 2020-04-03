All apartments in The Villages
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

3496 AMELIA AVENUE

3496 Amelia Avenue · (352) 362-1600
Location

3496 Amelia Avenue, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
bocce court
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs and very close to shopping and dining. This property is a very distance to recreation center and pool. It is fully furnished with everything you need to enjoy your vacation. Enjoy your mornings on this beautiful patio, and enjoy your evenings grilling out . This property has King bed in master and queen in guest bedroom. All tile throughout the home. All of our properties have WiFi, Cable/satellite TV. The Villages, Florida has all the activities you could dream of. With your temporary Resident ID you have access to 33 executive golf courses and 12 Championship golf courses. Golf in the Villages is tailored to all levels of play. Whether your a beginner or if have a low handicap. You may also enjoy any of the recreation centers and Olympic sized swimming pools. Recreation centers offer outdoor activities such as bocce ball, shuffleboard courts, tennis, pickle ball, horseshoe pits, basketball and more than 500 indoor events. Explore one the 3 public squares for nightly live entertainment. We look forward to having you! There are sales tax, cleaning fee and deposit required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3496 AMELIA AVENUE have any available units?
3496 AMELIA AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3496 AMELIA AVENUE have?
Some of 3496 AMELIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3496 AMELIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3496 AMELIA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3496 AMELIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3496 AMELIA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3496 AMELIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3496 AMELIA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 3496 AMELIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3496 AMELIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3496 AMELIA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 3496 AMELIA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 3496 AMELIA AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 3496 AMELIA AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 3496 AMELIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3496 AMELIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3496 AMELIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3496 AMELIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
