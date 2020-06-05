2951 Diver Loop

Amenities

If you are looking for beauty & convenience in your next home, this home has it all. Enter off the large porch into the open foyer and you will be welcomed into this spacious split floor plan home. The open kitchen has double pantry cabinets and lots of space for the chef of the family. The living room and dining room offer a large open area and access to the screened lanai. The master suite provides access to the lanai and a large master bath. Master bath provides his & her vanity sinks & a large walk in Roman style shower and large walk in closet. One guest bedroom offers privacy, yet easy to access to the guest bath off the kitchen. 1st guest bath offers walk in shower. 2nd guest room & bath are set off from the rest of the home offering your guest a little extra privacy. The laundry room offers brand new washer & dryer and extra storage space. Enjoy your morning coffee or evenings on the lanai. From the large garage with golf cart garage to the convenient location new recreation centers and pools, this home has everything you need to for your new Villages life.

Located in The Village of Fenney you will be part of one of the newest neighborhoods in The Villages. The Villages community is a 55 or older active adult community with so much to offer. You will enjoy the lifestyle of being a resident with 2 resident ID cards, giving you access to all of the recreation centers, swimming pools, pickle ball, tennis and FREE golf on the executive courses. You will also receive resident rates on the championship courses & country club tennis courts. This home is ready for move in with rent of $2,100 plus utilities (electric, gas, water, cable, internet & landline phone services).