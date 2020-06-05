All apartments in The Villages
Find more places like 2951 Diver Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Villages, FL
/
2951 Diver Loop
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

2951 Diver Loop

2951 Diver Loop · (352) 753-0976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Villages
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2951 Diver Loop, The Villages, FL 34785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1933 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
If you are looking for beauty & convenience in your next home, this home has it all. Enter off the large porch into the open foyer and you will be welcomed into this spacious split floor plan home. The open kitchen has double pantry cabinets and lots of space for the chef of the family. The living room and dining room offer a large open area and access to the screened lanai. The master suite provides access to the lanai and a large master bath. Master bath provides his & her vanity sinks & a large walk in Roman style shower and large walk in closet. One guest bedroom offers privacy, yet easy to access to the guest bath off the kitchen. 1st guest bath offers walk in shower. 2nd guest room & bath are set off from the rest of the home offering your guest a little extra privacy. The laundry room offers brand new washer & dryer and extra storage space. Enjoy your morning coffee or evenings on the lanai. From the large garage with golf cart garage to the convenient location new recreation centers and pools, this home has everything you need to for your new Villages life.
Located in The Village of Fenney you will be part of one of the newest neighborhoods in The Villages. The Villages community is a 55 or older active adult community with so much to offer. You will enjoy the lifestyle of being a resident with 2 resident ID cards, giving you access to all of the recreation centers, swimming pools, pickle ball, tennis and FREE golf on the executive courses. You will also receive resident rates on the championship courses & country club tennis courts. This home is ready for move in with rent of $2,100 plus utilities (electric, gas, water, cable, internet & landline phone services).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 Diver Loop have any available units?
2951 Diver Loop has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2951 Diver Loop have?
Some of 2951 Diver Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2951 Diver Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2951 Diver Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 Diver Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2951 Diver Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 2951 Diver Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2951 Diver Loop does offer parking.
Does 2951 Diver Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2951 Diver Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 Diver Loop have a pool?
Yes, 2951 Diver Loop has a pool.
Does 2951 Diver Loop have accessible units?
No, 2951 Diver Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 Diver Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2951 Diver Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 2951 Diver Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2951 Diver Loop has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2951 Diver Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

The Villages 2 BedroomsThe Villages Apartments with Garage
The Villages Apartments with GymThe Villages Apartments with Parking
The Villages Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSpring Hill, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLConway, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLMeadow Woods, FL
Inverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity