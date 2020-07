Hammocks Place Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub

Situated in the Hammocks area of Miami, FL, Hammock's Place Apartments is conveniently located near the Florida Turnpike and only 20 minutes from Miami International Airport. This prime location is just across from the Hammocks Town Center where you can get everything from your Groceries at Publix to a bit of a chill at Kendall Ice Arena.



Hammock's Place Apartments offers its residents a variety of innovative one, two or three bedroom apartment homes which contain the perfect space to choose from. In addition, the community hosts a list of exclusive amenities which include two leisure swimming pools, a car washing station, and a 24-hour fitness center. Want to get outside and enjoy sunny Miami? Take a stroll through our pet-friendly community among the tropical landscape and community trails.



